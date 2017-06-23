These Cupcakes Are a Totally Precious New Way to Eat Sushi

There's something fishy about these cupcakes. Between its cartoon character lunch boxes and Hello Kitty pancake makers, Japan is the world capital of cute ways to eat food, and its sushi cupcakes are no exception. About the size of a mini Reese's cup, these sushi cupcakes are totally precious. They're considerably less daunting than the sushirito, and, what's more, they're totally easy to make yourself.

Start by placing a molded ball of rice under your choice of raw fish or sushi topping of your choice. The result is a temari sushi, so-called because the colorful ball resembles the thousand-year-old Japanese craft of temari, or decorative thread balls traditionally given as gifts.

From there, it becomes a "cupcake" when you put the temari sushi into a dried nori cup, an edible mini cupcake wrapper made out of seaweed. You can buy these wrappers at a specialty store or online. Or, if you prefer a more hands-on approach, you can get a nori cup mold and prepare the wrapper yourself. One bonus with the specialty mold is that, if you want to move beyond anything that can strictly be considered sushi, you can experiment with rice paper wrappers or come up with your own combinations.

For visual instructions, watch the gorgeously symmetrical how-to video above, which also shows you how to make trendy soy sauce foam—consider it a sushi cupcake frosting.

