These Architectural Pastries Are Absolutely Stunning

Though these incredible creations may look like gallery sculptures, you don't have to worry about keeping your hands off. In fact, they're completely edible. Welcome to the pastry world of Dinara Kasko, a Ukrainian architect with a passion for pastry. After graduating from architecture school and then working for years as an architect and designer, Kasko made the switch to fulltime pastry artist. Which is great for us, because now we can all watch these totally mesmerizing videos of her process.

Whether she's creating snowfalls of powdered sugar, filling her perfectly geometric molds, carefully balancing one pastry item on another, or creating a spiral pyramid with a piping bag, Kasko's pastry creation process is, in and of itself, a work of art. And then there are the final products, which look so much like works of art that you may not even believe they're edible until you see Kasko slice through them to reveal the pastry fillings.

As Kasko told So Good Magazine, she likes to approach her pastries the way she might approach an architectural design: "A beautiful cake as well as a beautiful building needs preliminary design. It's necessary to work with the form, volume, composition, proportion, color and texture correctly. The right combination of all these factors will let us create a well-balanced cake and a well-balanced building."

To get this well-balanced look, she'll often 3-D print her silicon molds. The clean lines and geometric forms of the 3-D printed molds aren't the only thing that characterizes a Kasko creation. Almost all of her pastries are created in shades of black, red, and white, and combine sleek exteriors with deliciously tiered pastry interiors. If you want to try to make a Kasko-ish pastry yourself, now that she's paired up with a silicon mold manufacturer, you can buy her silicon creations here.