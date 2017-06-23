Nikon May be Unleashing a Camera That Lets Your Dog Take Pictures

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Having the opportunity to take your pet on vacation with you is one wonderful thing, but giving them the ability to document their own travels? That might be the cutest thing ever. Nikon Asia has teased a new set-up that can do just that.

Heartography is less of a camera and more of a monitoring-device-turned-photo-taking-harness. The full set comes with a camera, a 3D-printed case, and a heart rate monitor harness for your pup. When the harness detects a spike in heart rate past a pre-determined baseline, it sends a Bluetooth signal to the camera case to snap a photo. The result: a dog’s-eye-view of the world as your pet sees it.

There’s no official word on whether or not this will hit the market, but you can learn more about the project here.

