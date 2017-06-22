A Lot of SodaStream Bottles Recalled as Possible Explosion Hazards

UPDATED:

SodaStream is built for one unique trick: Turning normal water into carbonated water by forcing carbon dioxide into the Earth’s most abundant liquid. However, this trick becomes significantly less impressive when the bottles used to carbonate that water can explode under pressure – the kind of traumatic event that may lead you to vow to only drink flat beverages for the rest of your life. Sure, that might be great for those fat cats in the iced tea industry, but just think about how bored your tongue would be!

So if you own a SodaStream, be sure to check your carbonating bottles. This week, the brand issued a voluntary recall on about 51,000 of these containers because of a manufacturing defect that can cause them to “burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders.” The good news for carbonated beverage lovers is that SodaStreams says that no incidents or injuries involving this defect have been reported, meaning that all bystanders patiently waiting for their freshly made Skinnygirl Cucumber Lime sparkling water have been completely fine.

Related: DO YOU TRUST SODASTREAM TO MAKE YOUR BEER?

The recalled bottles were sold at major retailers from February 2016 to January 2017. In a statement to FWx SodaStream said, "The safety of our customers is of the utmost importance to us, prompting us to issue, as a precaution, a voluntary recall for a specific batch of blue-tinted reusable bottles that could potentially break open when used to carbonate water. We have had no failures on these bottles to date but have initiated this voluntary recall as a precaution. This recall affects only a very small minority of the 13 million bottles we produced last year. We are proud of our commitment to outstanding safety and quality. SodaStream has become the most popular way to enjoy healthy sparkling water in an environmentally sustainable way. This recall involves 51,000 bottles sold in the U.S. and 7,600 sold in Canada. For more information on the recall please visit, www.sodastreamusa.com" The company also said the bottles have 'SodaStream' and 'Dishwasher safe' printed on them with an expiration date of 4/2020.

If you have one of these bottles, the brand suggests you stop using it immediately and contact SodaStream for a full refund. The company has a website for the recall or you can call toll-free at 866-272-9417.

What you should definitely not do is to ignore the recall and continue using the defective bottles. If there’s one thing science has taught me, it’s that carbon dioxide should not be trifled with! Update: Science has apparently taught me nothing.

This post has been updated with a statement from SodaStream and an image of the label on recalled bottles.