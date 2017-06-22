It's Official: Selena Gomez Sipping a Coke Is The Year's Most Popular Instagram Photo

We may have 29 days left in December, but that's not stopping Instagram from crowning Selena Gomez as its social media queen. 

The 23 year-old "Good for You" singer not only boasts the app's largest following (103 million!), but also its most-liked photo (5.9 million).  

 

when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

What makes the achievement even more impressive is Gomez's three-month hiatus from posting altogether. The grown-up Disney star took time to focus on health issues after a very public battle with lupus.

But perhaps the real winner through all of the snapping, filtering and 'gramming (or lack thereof) is Coca-Cola. Not only did the red label wiggle its way into a bevy of social media posts, but used plenty of willing celebrity participants to reach basically anybody with a smartphone. 

Enjoy that holiday bonus, Coke marketing team. 

