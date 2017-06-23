This Machine Will Make You a Complete Breakfast Wallace and Gromit-Style

Remember how in the Wallace and Gromit movies, everything was delightfully automated and (sometimes) perfectly coordinated? Well, two men have created a machine that would make Wallace totally jealous. With its perfectly timed systems and its many parts, the machine can make you a perfect egg, toast, and hot beverage breakfast in a delightfully automated fashion. And, as if all that weren't automatic enough, the Sunday Morning Breakfast machine will even hand you the morning newspaper.

Peter Browne, from Lindfield, West Sussex, created the machine with his friend Mervyn Huggett. Browne reports that they spent about a thousand hours on this 5ft x 5ft x 2ft machine over the course of three months. "But," says Browne, "It was worth it. It really does make a perfect breakfast."

The machine consists of an infrared toasting station that lightly browns your toast bread, an egg-crane and boiler that boils an egg to perfection, and a copper boiler coupled with a conveyor system for which you can select either a tea bag or a coffee bag. The breakfast is then lowered down a ramp to the table. There's even a clear-up button that retracts the tablecloth, sliding all used breakfast ware into a bowl under the table.

Beyond Wallace and Gromit, Browne and Huggett drew their inspiration from a couple sources. They were in part inspired by Rowland Emett, an English cartoonist and the designer of Caractacus Potts' inventions in the 1968 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang film. They also drew inspiration from Tim Hunkin, another cartoonist and the host of a TV series that explores the inner workings of household machinery. 1,000 hours of labor, 8 microprocessors, and so many wires and levers later, Browne and Huggett had their perfect breakfast machine.