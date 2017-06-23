Watch a Keurig Coffee Maker Turn into a Bionic Hand

Call me a snobby coffee snob jerk, but my biggest problem with Keurig machines is that, for my money at least, they just don’t make an amazing cup of coffee. I’m not sure if builder Evan Booth agrees with me or not, but he proved one thing for sure—with a few modification (well, more like nearly 200 hours of modifications) a Keurig machine can make an amazing bionic hand.

As you can see in the time lapse above, Booth started with an ordinary Keurig coffee maker (the K350/200 2.0 Brewer to be exact) and messed around with the machine until he had turned it into a bionic hand with enough strength and finesse to pick up a rocks glass. And he may have wanted a drink after the project was done: According to the video description, all told, the transformation took 199 hours, 56 minutes, and 36 seconds of build time.

The most amazing details, however, are what he used to turn a device that makes coffee into one that mimics human movement: almost nothing. “The only non-Keurig materials are adhesives and the 12v external power supply,” he writes. And for tools, he only used “basic tools—rotary, heat gun, common hand tools, etc.” Even more shocking, he went into the project with “No plans...just a general idea of how things should be constructed.”

On his website, Jittery MacGyver, Booth describes his project thusly, “[C]onsider a (however unlikely) scenario where we lose our ability to simply jump online, place an order, and have anything we want delivered to our door within two days, but instead have to rely on our resourcefulness and craftiness to meet our basic needs. In that scenario, I'd want to know how much potential was locked away in a device I could find in nearly one in three American homes.”

Personally, in that scenario, I would just fall back on my good ol’ French press. But that’s just me.