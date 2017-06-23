This German Bratwurst Bot May Be the Future Of Your Sausages

The BratWurst Bot is just about everything you could ever want in a grilling experience. It does all the work for you, does it just about perfectly, and keeps you up to date on when your sausage is expected to be ready. Combining a high level of efficiency with a love of Bratwurst sausages, this machine could only be more German if it poured you a beer with your order.

This clever robot, from German research institution Forschungszentrum Informatik (FZI), includes a grilling arm, color-sensitive cameras that can detect when your sausage is grilled to perfection, a tablet that allows you to place your bratwurst order and track its estimated delivery time, a screen that shows you all the sausages' progress, a pickup tray for the uncooked sausages, and, of course, a gas grill. It even plates it for you. Basically, all you need to do is place the order and pick up the final product. Let's just hope we never ask it to figure out how to make as many sausages as possible.

The BratWurst Bot debuted on July 7th at Berlin's 53rd Stallwächterparty (Stable Guard Party), an annual government event that attracts all kinds of movers and shakers. By the end of the evening, the Bratwurst Bot had served more than 200 sausages and wowed many attendees. Constructed entirely of readily available parts, as That's Nerdalicious! points out, the Bratwurst Bot not only has the ability to make sausages more readily available for everyone, but also demonstrates the potential for radical changes in food service across the board.