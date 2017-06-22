Kitchen Gadget Deals That May Be Worth the Horror of Black Friday Shopping

'Tis the season of lining up outside of department stores, pushing strangers to the floor and racing to retrieve the most coveted doorbuster deals that Black Friday has to offer. If you're on the hunt for some of the year's most popular kitchen gadgets and have the patience for large crowds, you may want to check out some of the amazing discounts below.

Happy shopping! No, seriously. Revel in as much happiness as possible. You're going to need it.

Related: THESE STAR WARS KITCHEN GADGETS WILL AWAKEN THE CHEF WITHIN

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker

Where: Walmart

What's the Deal?: $9.76, not including storewide promotions (Original: $29.50)

Vitamix Professional Series 500 Gallery Collection 64 oz. Blender

Where: Best Buy

What's the Deal?: $479.99, not including storewide promotions (Original: $529.99)

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer

Where: Kohl's

What's the Deal?: $120 after a 15% in-store coupon, $30 mail-in rebate and $45 of Kohl's cash (Original: $299.99)

Keurig Single-Serve Brewer K50

Where: Target

What's the Deal?: $64.99, not including storewide promotions (Original: $109.99)

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron French Oven

Where: Macy's

What's the Deal? $319.99, not including storewide promotions (Original: $459.99)

Black & Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer

Where: Macy's

What's the Deal? $7.99 (Original: $44.99)