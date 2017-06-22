Did Donald Trump Plagiarize His Inauguration Cake? His Baker Says She Was Told to Copy Obama

This piece originally appeared on People.com.

If President Donald Trump‘s inauguration cake looked familiar, it may be because it had some striking similarities to former President Barack Obama‘s inauguration cake in 2013.

Duff Goldman, the celebrity baker whose Baltimore shop Charm City Cakes is the subject of the Food Network’s hit reality television show Ace of Cakes and the man who baked Obama’s 2013 cake, noted the alleged pastry plagiarism — sharing a shocking side-by-side photo to his social media accounts Friday evening.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago,” Goldman explained in the caption to the photo. “The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it.”

Both are nine-tier creations with red and white stripped bases. Then then each move to layer with white leafs, patriotic banners, and the presidential seal.

The towering layers above look identical too, down to the color of each part’s fondant and decor. Both are topped with white stars attached to wire, bursting from the top of two navy tiers.

On Saturday, Washington D.C.-based bakery Buttercream Bake Shop claimed that they had created the cake and that they had been specifically asked to copy Obama’s confection.

“Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it.

“Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years,” the bakery continued. “Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”