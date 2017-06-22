Your Grandma Never Crocheted Anything Like This Food Headwear

Meet Phil Ferguson, a.k.a. @chiliphilly, the Australian crochet genius who makes the giant food headpieces you had no idea were missing from your life. Phil's Instagrams are strange in the best way.
As Ferguson told the BBC, the project started when he first moved to Melbourne. He was working at a burger restaurant and looking for a project. "I was like, 'oh, well maybe I should just make a burger hat.'" Since the burger, Phil has made everything from sushi to coffee. Impressively committed to his weird-art-as-weird-art, Ferguson doesn't sell his work and rarely takes commissions. In fact, he still works at the burger shop that started it all.
