Your Grandma Never Crocheted Anything Like This Food Headwear

Meet Phil Ferguson, a.k.a. @chiliphilly, the Australian crochet genius who makes the giant food headpieces you had no idea were missing from your life. Phil's Instagrams are strange in the best way.

As Ferguson told the BBC, the project started when he first moved to Melbourne. He was working at a burger restaurant and looking for a project. "I was like, 'oh, well maybe I should just make a burger hat.'" Since the burger, Phil has made everything from sushi to coffee. Impressively committed to his weird-art-as-weird-art, Ferguson doesn't sell his work and rarely takes commissions. In fact, he still works at the burger shop that started it all.

#30! Taco Flavored Kisses! ✊ I finally bit the bullet and made my first attempt at a much requested TACO HAT! I love it! I'm going to Sydney this weekend for Mardi Gras so if you wanna say hello, let me know! Have a good week everyone! A photo posted by Phil Ferguson (@chiliphilly) on Mar 3, 2015 at 5:36pm PST

#18: ☕️ So everyone should go check out @frankiemagazine Issue 63, Pg. 55 because I'M IN IT! It's crazy to achieve one of my goals in such a short period of time and I'm so thankful to be a part of a great magazine! A photo posted by Phil Ferguson (@chiliphilly) on Nov 30, 2014 at 5:40pm PST

Number 3: The Burger Hat. After months of trying to figure out how to make it, I finally finished my burger hat! Inspired by the wonderful work @tuckshoptakeaway and the Minor Burger! A photo posted by Phil Ferguson (@chiliphilly) on Aug 10, 2014 at 11:26pm PDT

Related: Messy Eaters Can Finally Wear White Worry-Free

The Best Way to Bring Beer to Your Yoga Class

This Robo Stylist App Will Help You Dress for Weather and Dates