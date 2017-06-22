You'll Never Guess What Ikea is Selling Now

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.
Sleek designs, an eco-friendly company culture, and low prices—how could Ikea get any better? One word: candy.
The sweetish—ahem, Swedish—furniture and home goods company is opening in-store candy shops in select U.S. cities starting now. The cavalcade of confections is made up of 45 varieties of treats including chocolates, gummies, licorice, sour sweets, marshmallows, and more. The candies are imported from Europe and made with no trans fat, no high-fructose corn syrup, no GMOs, and natural colors.
The Ikea candy shop was inspired by the Scandinavian tradition of "Lördagsgodis," or "Saturday candy," which is a decades-old custom in which well-behaved children were allowed to visit the local store every week to collect a bag of candy. You'll be able to grab your own Lördagsgodis any day of the week for $7.99 per pound.
While some stores are already enjoying the sweet life, Ikea plans to roll out more candy shops over the summer. Here's the full list of where and when you can get a sugar rush.
- IKEA Bloomington, MN: Available now
- IKEA Tampa, FL: Available now
- IKEA Frisco, TX: Available now
- IKEA Round Rock, TX: Available now
- IKEA Houston, TX: Available now
- IKEA San Diego, CA: Available now
- IKEA Stoughton, MA: Available now
- IKEA Costa Mesa, CA: Available now
- IKEA New Haven, CT: Available now
- IKEA Covina, CA: Available now
- IKEA Carson, CA: Available now
- IKEA Schaumburg, IL: Available now
- IKEA Bolingbrook, IL: Available now
- IKEA Burbank, CA: Available now
- IKEA Atlanta, GA: Available now
- IKEA Charlotte, NC: Available now
- IKEA Miami, FL: Available now
- IKEA Sunrise, FL: Available now
- IKEA Canton, MI: Available now
- IKEA Orlando, FL: Available now
- IKEA South Philadelphia, PA: June 25, 2015
- IKEA Conshohocken, PA: June 26, 2015
- IKEA Pittsburgh, PA: June 28, 2015
- IKEA Woodbridge, VA: July 5, 2015
- IKEA College Park, VA: July 9, 2015
- IKEA Baltimore, MD: July 10, 2015
- IKEA East Palo Alto, CA: July 23, 2015
- IKEA Emeryville, CA: July 24, 2015
- IKEA West Sacramento, CA: July 25, 2015
- IKEA Seattle, WA: July 26, 2015
- IKEA Portland, WA: July 30, 2015
- IKEA Tempe, AZ: July 30, 2015
- IKEA Draper, UT: August 7, 2015
- IKEA Centennial, CO: August 9, 2015
- IKEA Hicksville, NY: August 13, 2015
- IKEA Brooklyn, NY: August 14, 2015
- IKEA Paramus, NJ: August 15, 2015
- IKEA Elizabeth, NJ: August 16, 2015
- IKEA Merriam, KS: August 29, 2015
RELATED: Rebecca Taylor's Beach House is Giving Us Major Real Estate Envy
Ikea Wants to Help You Have a Better Morning
10 Home Decor Items Under $100 Every House Needs