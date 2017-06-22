You'll Never Guess What Ikea is Selling Now

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Sleek designs, an eco-friendly company culture, and low prices—how could Ikea get any better? One word: candy.

The sweetish—ahem, Swedish—furniture and home goods company is opening in-store candy shops in select U.S. cities starting now. The cavalcade of confections is made up of 45 varieties of treats including chocolates, gummies, licorice, sour sweets, marshmallows, and more. The candies are imported from Europe and made with no trans fat, no high-fructose corn syrup, no GMOs, and natural colors.

The Ikea candy shop was inspired by the Scandinavian tradition of "Lördagsgodis," or "Saturday candy," which is a decades-old custom in which well-behaved children were allowed to visit the local store every week to collect a bag of candy. You'll be able to grab your own Lördagsgodis any day of the week for $7.99 per pound.

While some stores are already enjoying the sweet life, Ikea plans to roll out more candy shops over the summer. Here's the full list of where and when you can get a sugar rush.

IKEA Bloomington, MN: Available now

IKEA Tampa, FL: Available now

IKEA Frisco, TX: Available now

IKEA Round Rock, TX: Available now

IKEA Houston, TX: Available now

IKEA San Diego, CA: Available now

IKEA Stoughton, MA: Available now

IKEA Costa Mesa, CA: Available now

IKEA New Haven, CT: Available now

IKEA Covina, CA: Available now

IKEA Carson, CA: Available now

IKEA Schaumburg, IL: Available now

IKEA Bolingbrook, IL: Available now

IKEA Burbank, CA: Available now

IKEA Atlanta, GA: Available now

IKEA Charlotte, NC: Available now

IKEA Miami, FL: Available now

IKEA Sunrise, FL: Available now

IKEA Canton, MI: Available now

IKEA Orlando, FL: Available now

IKEA South Philadelphia, PA: June 25, 2015

IKEA Conshohocken, PA: June 26, 2015

IKEA Pittsburgh, PA: June 28, 2015

IKEA Woodbridge, VA: July 5, 2015

IKEA College Park, VA: July 9, 2015

IKEA Baltimore, MD: July 10, 2015

IKEA East Palo Alto, CA: July 23, 2015

IKEA Emeryville, CA: July 24, 2015

IKEA West Sacramento, CA: July 25, 2015

IKEA Seattle, WA: July 26, 2015

IKEA Portland, WA: July 30, 2015

IKEA Tempe, AZ: July 30, 2015

IKEA Draper, UT: August 7, 2015

IKEA Centennial, CO: August 9, 2015

IKEA Hicksville, NY: August 13, 2015

IKEA Brooklyn, NY: August 14, 2015

IKEA Paramus, NJ: August 15, 2015

IKEA Elizabeth, NJ: August 16, 2015

IKEA Merriam, KS: August 29, 2015

