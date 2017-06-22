You Can Buy Bacon-Scented Underwear This Cyber Monday

Today is Cyber Monday – a day which might have seemed revolutionary when it was launched a decade ago, but now could be billed as “Remember how you already do all your shopping online? Yeah, keep doing that.”

And for those of you hitting the web for your holiday shopping today, the company J&D’s Foods has recently put a new buzz-worthy product in their online store: bacon-scented underwear for both men and women. These are “the world’s first underwear that looks and smells like bacon,” according to a press release.

Billed as “the gold standard of meat-scented luxury undergarments” – a claim that doesn’t mean much if they really are the only ones of their kind in the world – each article of clothing features the smell of bacon embedded into the underwear’s ink. With proper care, the bacon-loving brand claims the scent should last for at least six months if not longer.

So how much will a pair of bacon briefs set you back? Just $19.99 plus shipping. And possibly quite a bit more when you have to hire a lawyer after trying out the pickup line “Hey, wanna smell my bacon?” in a crowded bar.

