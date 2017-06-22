Yes, a One-Piece Swimsuit Can Be Sexy

Most women would say they aren’t bikini ready come the summer. Plans of juice cleanses, barre class 6 days a week and avoiding that 2nd (or...3rd) glass of wine seem to have faded faster than a spray tan. Wearing a bikini can be intimidating, but what is the solution if you want to hit the beach and not sport your caftan all day? A one-piece suit.

We aren’t talking about a frumpy, shapeless one-piece. We are talking about a sexy swimsuit that will make laying out at the beach so much more comfortable. Jude Al-Khali, former Reformation COO, has launched BIKYNI, an online swimwear brand offering high-quality, figure-flattering swimsuits at a decent price.

Designed and made in California, with fabric sourced in Italy from a mill that’s been knitting innovative, performance fabrics for over 50 years, BIKYNI’s one-piece comes in three colors and shapes every type of body with a scoop neckline, double shoulder straps that knot at the back and a cut that shows off enough but not too much. And if you are ready to show a little more skin there are five basic styles of bikinis: The Triangle; The Halter; The Underwire; The Bandeau; and the Crop. All equally chic and well-made. Also, unlike other brands, BIKYNI offers an extensive fit guide to help shoppers easily find what they're looking for.

Snag any BIKYNI two-piece for $95 with free shipping both ways and bring on the beach! And that glass of rosé.

