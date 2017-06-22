You May Need to Return that Yankee Candle You're Giving Your Boss

If bizarre scents in wax form is your thing and you've purchased dozens of Yankee Candles to gift for the holidays, STOP EVERYTHING YOU'RE DOING AND PAY ATTENTION.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a warning and recall for six candles from Yankee's Luminous Collection. When lit, these "artisan hand blown glass" bombs candles can shatter and pose a "laceration hazard."

Here's a list of official names and item numbers of the affected products, sold for $35 between September and November 2016:

1535651: Sea Salt & Coral

1535890: Blackberry & Sage

1535891: Apple Blossom & Melon

1535892: Sugarcane & Honey

1535893: Pine & Sandalwood

1535894: Cinnamon & Cedar

If you're unlucky enough to have one of these fire weapons in your possession, simply contact Yankee Candle for a full refund.

Have a joyous and SAFE holiday season!