The World's Classic Sneaker Gets a Much-Needed Upgrade

Other than a few one-off burger or pizza versions, Chuck Taylors, one of the most iconic shoes ever made, haven’t undergone a change in almost a century.

But if any piece of footwear was in need of a makeover it is this one. Though the devoted wearers looked impeccably cool, their feet were being slowly destroyed as this shoe, known as the all­star, provided almost no cushioning. So for the first time in 98 years the sneak worn by many famous rockers and many more non­famous hipsters, got an update. Cue the sneakerhead outrage! But read on and you purists may not be so appalled.

Converse debuted the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star IIs on Thursday. The shoe still has that same youthful aesthetic, but won’t prevent your feet from working after age 70. According to the release, new features include a Nike Lunarlon sockliner (Nike now owns Converse) for full foot cushioning and arch support, a foam padded collar and non­slip gusseted tongue for 360 ­degree comfort and a perforated micro suede liner for breathability “during extended periods of wear".

Though it took nearly a century to make these changes, you only have to wait until July 28 to get them in black, white, red and blue for a suggested price of $70 for low­top and $75 for high­top. We can’t wait to see what they do next century.

