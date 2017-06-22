The Women of Worth Campaign Honors Some Amazing and Unsung Heroes

An innovative cocktail, a delicious craft beer or an expertly made sandwich with a runny yolk all make us incredibly happy. But what truly inspires and excites us are extraordinary women who are making a difference in their communities. For the last decade, cosmetics giant L’Oréal has found and honored women doing just that as part of their Women of Worth campaign. This year, on the 10th anniversary of the campaign, L’Oréal Paris nominated ten women whose diverse efforts range from bringing food donors together with local pantries to creating inclusive playgrounds for children of all abilities. These ten women have the chance to become the year’s national honoree and receive an additional $25,000 for their cause.

Last year's Honoree was Corinne Cannon who founded the DC Diaper Bank to supply families with diapers they urgently need.

You can read more about the 10 nominees and cast your vote at L'oreal.com until November 20th and follow the campaign on social @LOrealParisUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

Related: Introducing Daily Table, the Grocery Store that Wants to Take on McDonald's

When Pizza and Politics Collide

America Needs to Stop Wasting Its Food