Why Gloria Steinem Is the Complete Style Icon

Journalist, activist and lecturer Gloria Steinem is an amazing woman. And with her new book, My Life on the Road, we are getting an even more intimate look at her tremendous journey. In the book, the 81-year-old feminist activist recalls traveling all over the world to fight for women’s rights as well as reflect on her family, friends and being a freelancer for 45 years .

But in between all those glorious moments, we think it should be noted that Steinem has established herself as quite the fashion icon. Here is what Gloria Steinem taught us about fashion.

High­-Waist Flare Jeans

Flare jeans were the official pant of the '70s. Worn by so many “it” girls, Steinem was no exception. They have had a few comebacks, but now they are really having their moment in the sun. “Fashion is what other people want you to look like and what the designers put out there, what the color is for the year. Style is your own personal unique expression,” she said in an interview.

Turtlenecks

There is something so classy and iconic about a simple turtleneck. The clean lines are perfect for letting the person shine through while being dignified and sexy.

Aviators

Though Steinem admitted she looked at her big sunglasses as shields of armor in some ways, they were incredibly stylish. “The bigger they were, the more I felt I could hide behind them,” she said in her HBO documentary. “I think that was a way of looking at the world without the world looking at me,” she said in another interview.

The Highlighted Bouffant Hair

Steinem was a big fan of Holly Golightly’s look, but there was more to it than that. She told Teen Vogue a few years ago, “If I had seen a photograph of her without the film, I would not have been so magnetized—it was the whole film, There's a book now out about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's, which points out it was the first Hollywood film in which a woman was allowed to be sexual and not be punished. I'd never thought of that before. I also very much identified with her, coming from a very country, out­ of ­it poor background, as it says in the movie and in the book: 'walking down a country road every day and one day just not coming back.' I identified with her as a person, so I think the rebellion of her streaks in her hair, appealed to me for content as well as looks.”

