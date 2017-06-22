Why Buy an Ugly Christmas Sweater When You Can Just Rent One

Ugly Christmas sweaters have become as much a modern holiday tradition as playing that A Christmas Story drinking game you invented. The problem is you barely have space in your closet for all the clothes you actually wear, let alone a one-time novelty seasonal sweater.

Rent the Runway has you covered. This year, the company—which ordinarily rents out high-end fashion pieces no one could possibly afford to buy and has been called “a Netflix model for haute couture”—added a new “Ugly Holiday Sweaters” section to their website, allowing customers to rent gaudy Christmas wear for $15 for four days.

According to Consumerist, Rent the Runway has 12 sweaters in their collection right now, but sweater availability unfortunately varies by location. So depending on where you live, you may not have the option to rent the “We Wish You a Beary Christmas Sweater,” which features bears wearing little sweaters and scarves of their own. (So disappointed I don’t live in Washington, DC!)

Another possible issue: although $15 is definitely cheaper than buying a new sweater, Rent the Runway openly admits that most of the ones they're renting retail for $30-$40. Meaning maybe a more economical choice would be working out some sort of Christmas sweater timeshare with a couple of your friends.

