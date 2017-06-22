Who Wants a $1,300 Taco Purse?

Can I interest you in a $1,300 clutch? OK, but what if it’s shaped like a taco?

Then have a look at the Charlotte Olympia Taquera suede-trimmed embellished raffia clutch—or as I call it, the taco purse. But that’s not all: Olympia tagged the clutch with Swarovski crystals and embroidered silk organza. Because what taco worth its salt (and lime) isn’t embellished with Swarovski crystals?

So what will it take for me to get you in this taco purse today? What if I told you it’s currently selling for 50 percent off? That’s right, you get the purse, it’s shaped like a taco, all for the low, low price of just $647.50. And, if you buy right now, seller Net-A-Porter will also fill the taco purse with authentic Mexican tacos at no additional charge! What’s that? They won’t do that. Well, fine. I still say it’s a good marketing plan.

[h/t LA Times]

