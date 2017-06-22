Should You Get Them a Gift This Year?

Maybe you're finances are tight, maybe you're tired of humanity after a contentious election. Whatever the reason, you might be reconsidering just who deserves a present this year. This is, after all, the season of giving. But nobody says you have to give a $199 WiFi-enabled sous vide circulator to everyone on your list. Here's our official guide to who gets a gift, who gets a card, and who can settle for something less.

So now that you're up to speed on who makes the nice list, it's time to figure out what to get the lucky loved ones you actually need to put some thought into. Whether you're related to a neat freak or a budding chef, there's something for everyone. And if all else fails, just go for a romantic winter getaway.

Related: Holiday Drinks From Around the World