White Castle Vans Are Here for the Burger-Loving Skater in All of Us

White Castle and its legendary sliders have always maintained a bit of a cult following. Where I live, in Brooklyn, the recent closing of three White Castles even created a public uproar. But now, fashion-conscious, slider-loving, Brooklyn hipsters will have the opportunity to display their (possibly ironic) affection for the decidedly low-brow (but still delicious) burger chain with the forthcoming release of a new collaboration between New York City skate culture brand Supreme, sneaker maker Vans and—that’s right—White Castle.

These new White Castle kicks will come three varieties, all based on classic Vans styles. A black Vans Sk8-Hi Pro and a white Vans Authentic Lo Pro will both feature a monogram print of the White Castle logo. Lastly, for the White Castle lovers who can’t be bothered to tie their shoes, a white Vans Classic Slip-On will feature a larger White Castle logo stamped right on top of a shoe that promises to slide onto your feet as easily as an Original Slider through your gastrointestinal system.

However, unlike sliders, which are easy to buy (and eat) by the dozen, the sneakers will come at a higher price point. The shoes, which will reportedly start selling online in late April, will cost around $105 to $120. At a price like that, they'd better not forget my pickle.

Related: 9 Shoes to Declare Your Love of Food

Converse Teams Up With Andy Warhol Foundation For Soup Can Sneakers

This Shoe is Designed Specifically for Bartenders