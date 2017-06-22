What Wine Goes Best with That Massage?

What does your taste in wine say about you? Among other things, it says what sort of spa day you’ll enjoy most—at least, according to a new Spanish spa that tailors your treatments based on a wine tasting.

At the restored 12th century abbey and winery Abadia Retuerta LeDomaine, the new Santuario spa is offering a Spa Sommelier treatment series. A sommelier interprets your treatment based on a blind tasting and designs a perfect spa experience.

Here’s how it works: Guests blindly taste three wines from the abbey’s winery, Abadia Retuerta, and choose their favorite. Each wine pairs with a unique therapeutic oil, and a therapist creates a tailored treatment using the oil that corresponds to your wine of choice for a facial, massage or wrap.

Here are the pairings:

Seleccion Especial (a blend of Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot) pairs with almond oil and cedarwood oils.

Cabernet Sauvignon pairs with rosemary-almond oil.

White LeDomaine (a blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Verdejo) pairs with a yuzu-almond oil.

So say for instance I was jet-lagged and responded best to the Cab. Spa Director Sonal Uberoi suggests a massage with rosemary-almond oil with added sage for stimulation and pine to help ease the nervous system.

For those who do not drink, they will offer a tea and fruit juice tasting that gives the same sort of sensory relaxation.

The intimate spa opens its doors mid-July with treatments starting at 120 euros.

