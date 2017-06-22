What to Wear Where: Oleanders at McCarren Hotel & Pool

When it comes to nostalgia-inducing decades the ‘90s get all the attention. But there is plenty to harken back to in the ‘70s and ‘80s (no, not you disco, go away). Exhibit A: Oleanders in at Williamsburg’s McCarren Hotel & Pool.

Restaurant designers Joe Carroll (Fette Sau, St. Anselm) and Francesco Panella (Antica Pesa) pulled preppy elements from bars of the ‘70s and ‘80s—Tiffany light fixtures, checked floors, a copper-topped bar, quirky art—and turned chef Kevin Chojnowski loose to recreated updated versions of throwback American and French dishes

Keep the retro theme running and dress the part. Here’s what to wear.

FOR DRINKS

When it’s a cocktails-instead-of-cuisine kind of night, bartender Dale DeGroff’s lemon drops, Long Island ice teas and Harvey Wallbangers go down even easier with a starched tennis dress and fully popped collar. Don’t forget to re-secure your date’s over-the-shoulder sweater knot while you’re at it.

FOR DINNER

Turn you fashion clock back to a time when Jordache ruled and head-to-toe blue jeans was as sartorially respectable as black tie. Ladies, grab an A-line denim skirt and heels. Gentleman, get into a polo and khakis (or, you know, “dressy” jeans).

Share the potato skins decked in crème fraiche, chives, and salmon roe. Split a new-age shrimp cocktail. And don’t be surprised if you hear Thompson Twins playing in the background.

Oleanders, 160 North 12th Street, Brooklyn; 718-218-7500; chealseahotels.com

