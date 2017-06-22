What to Wear for This Summer’s Rosé Festival

Rosé season is full swing and what better way to celebrate that season than with a rosé festival.

June 21 in L.A. at the Skybar at the Mondrian or June 25 to 27 in New York City (on a Hornblower Infinity yacht, no less). The promise of 150 rosé varieties (and three DJs on that New York yacht) is impressive enough. But founder Pierrick Bouquet has done us one better and offered up picks for what to wear there, rosy-colored glasses and all.

For Her: Piper Sunglasses in Petal Tortoise

Shield the sun with these pink tortoiseshell shades featuring an understated cat-eye that flatters all face shapes. Customize with non-prescription, prescription and progressive lenses.

Available at warbyparker.com, $95-$350.

For Him: Haskell Crystal Shades

Look alive with classic round frames and invisible rims. Anti-scratch lenses and 100 percent UV protection will keep you in the clear until the sun goes down.

Available at warbyparker.com, $95-$350.

For Her: Caitlin Strapless Jumper

Keep things playful in this strapless, pocketed romper featuring handy pockets and a drawstring waist

for an easy shape that leaves you room to dance, should the mood strike you. Available at clubmonaco.com, on sale for $129.

For Him: Kennedy Color Chino in Mineral Pink

A classic pant in a pop-colored hue? Spot-on for the occasion and sure to be a hit all season. (The $29 price tag doesn’t hurt, either.)

Available at clubmonaco.com.

For Her: Gucci Veronique Ankle Strap Espadrille Flat

These low-heeled espadrilles will keep you on your feet from first sip to sunset. Even better? Blue and white stripes are a fresh pairing with all things blush-toned.

Available at nordstrom.com, $296.98.

For Him: Rivieras Classic Slip-Ons

Comfort is key. Dancing is optional. A netted canvas upper and woven-effect rubber sole means that you can wear these shoes just about anywhere—and look good doing it.

Available at bloomingdales.com, $90.

General admission tickets for the festival start at $75, and seated dinners are $175 per ticket. Available at nuitrose.com.

