What to Wear to the Airport When Traveling Home for the Holidays

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Today is the busiest travel day of the year, and whether you have a two or 10-hour flight, comfort shouldn't totally eclipse style. From distressed denim to loose-fitting joggers, below are three cozy yet fashionable outfits perfect for your trip home.

Sporty Chic

A pair of leggings is the next best thing to sweatpants. Pair them with an oversize sweater and sneaker combo for a casual take on dressing. Add a leather baseball cap to exude a sporty edge.

August Hats leather baseball hat, $38; lordandtaylor.com. Zara cashmere sweater, $199; zara.com. Max Studio leggings, $55; johnlewis.com. Nike sneakers, $120; nike.com.

Relaxed Cool

Stay comfortable with loose-fitting pieces like a pair of distressed jeans and a silky blouse, but make sure your extras have purpose:slip on mules will make going through airport security seamless and a scarf will double as a blanket when plane temperatures drop.

Olive and Piper scarf, $34; oliveandpiper.com. Cooper & Ella top, $145; cooperandella.com. Current/Elliot jeans, $288; matchesfashion.com. Aska mules, $195; askacollection.com.

Everyday Prep

Give your all-American denim jacket and white tee look a twist with joggers instead of jeans. It's a uniform that will seamlessly transition from the airport to a casual dinner with friends.

J.Crew denim jacket, $128; jcrew.com. Isabel Marant pants, $214; net-a-porter.com. H&M top, $13; hm.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; adidas.com.