Watch a Gingerbread House Become a Gingerbread City

The pastry chefs at the International Culinary Center are no strangers to impressive gingerbread showpieces. Last year they put together a gingerbread chalet made with over 26 pounds of the stuff. This year they upped the ante by making an entire edible village. Head of pastry Jansen Chan and his team took over 12 hours to bake, frost and mold everything from an egg water tower to brioche apartments to a doughnut lighthouse. We got behind the scenes of construction and took this time-lapse to show you what half a day of gingerbread construction looks like. Check out the video below and if your holiday plans take you to New York stop by Bloomingdale’s Soho to see Pastry-ville live until January 4.

