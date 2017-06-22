Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom’ is Now Listed on Airbnb for $10 a Night

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

The Art Institute of Chicago has recreated one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings—with a twist. They’ve transformed the Dutch painter’s The Bedroom into an actual bedroom that you can rent on Airbnb for just $10 a night.

The immersive project is part of the museum’s new show, which focuses on “Van Gogh’s Bedrooms,” specifically three paintings of his off-kilter quarters at his beloved Yellow House in the South of France. The Art Institute has previously displayed one version of the painting, created by the artist while he was in an asylum in Saint-Rémy in 1889, but the new exhibition is the first time that all three versions of The Bedroom will be shown together in North America.

In addition to the three versions of The Bedroom, the show also features over 36 works by the artist, including drawings, paintings, and illustrated letters, as well as a selection of books and other ephemera known to have been in Van Gogh’s possession, according to the show description.

To fully appreciate the painting, though, visitors will want to book a night in the ascetic bedroom on Airbnb, which, according to the listing, will “make you feel like you're living in a painting.”

The room, which accommodates two and has a private bath, is decorated in a “Post-Impressionist style, reminiscent of Southern France and times gone by.” It’s outfitted to look exactly like Van Gogh’s bedroom in Arles with wooden chairs, a water jug on a side table, and a bed with a red throw. Despite the simple furnishings, the listing promises “the experience of a lifetime” and tickets to the Van Gogh exhibition at the Art Institute.

The exhibit opens on Feb. 14th and will run through May 10, 2016.

Travelers interested in immersing themselves in the world of Van Gogh can find available dates for Van Gogh’s bedroom on the Art Institute of Chicago’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on Airbnb.com.

