The View from This Italian Cliffside Restaurant Is Worth the Trip

Cut into the side of a mountain, almost like a superhero’s hideout, and overlooking the Adriatic Sea, is a restaurant with one of the most striking views you’ll find anywhere in the world. The Grotta Palazzese hotel restaurant sits 74 feet above sea level, built directly into a jagged cliff in Polignano a Mare in southern Italy’s Puglia region. The romantic lighting (much of which comes from reflections off the water) and stunning scenery have been in use for fine dining for centuries; the region’s nobility hosted banquets there dating back to the 1700s.

The restaurant sits right below its namesake hotel and right above the sea, making it a perfect little slice of fantasy. And with a gorgeous, medieval town just above it, the Grotta Palazzese may just be one of the most Insta-worthy restaurants of all time.

The restaurant is only open from May to October and books up quick, so if you’re looking to grab a cliffside table, you’ll have to plan ahead. You’ll also have to make sure you don’t get too close to the edge.

[h/t deMilked]

Related: Welcome to Norderney, the Coolest German Island You've Never Heard of

Inside an Australian Pub Where Concrete Pipes Become Beautiful Design

Vienna's Twisted Building Will Become Supremely Courteous