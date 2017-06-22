The View from This Italian Cliffside Restaurant Is Worth the Trip

© LOOK Die Bildagentur der Fotografen GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
Clara Olshansky
June 22, 2017

Cut into the side of a mountain, almost like a superhero’s hideout, and overlooking the Adriatic Sea, is a restaurant with one of the most striking views you’ll find anywhere in the world. The Grotta Palazzese hotel restaurant sits 74 feet above sea level, built directly into a jagged cliff in Polignano a Mare in southern Italy’s Puglia region. The romantic lighting (much of which comes from reflections off the water) and stunning scenery have been in use for fine dining for centuries; the region’s nobility hosted banquets there dating back to the 1700s.

The restaurant sits right below its namesake hotel and right above the sea, making it a perfect little slice of fantasy.  And with a gorgeous, medieval town just above it, the Grotta Palazzese may just be one of the most Insta-worthy restaurants of all time.

The restaurant is only open from May to October and books up quick, so if you’re looking to grab a cliffside table, you’ll have to plan ahead. You’ll also have to make sure you don’t get too close to the edge. 

[h/t deMilked]

Related: Welcome to Norderney, the Coolest German Island You've Never Heard of 
Inside an Australian Pub Where Concrete Pipes Become Beautiful Design 
Vienna's Twisted Building Will Become Supremely Courteous

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up