Vegan Leather Made Out of Pineapples Could Take the Fashion World by Storm

Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

This year’s hottest fashion trend might be pineapple. Not the color. (What color is a pineapple really anyways?) Not pineapple prints on some tropically-inspired fabric. But literally material made out of pineapple called “pineapple leather.”

A new pineapple-based faux leather called Piñatex has been evoking a lot of interest recently, according to the Huffington Post. The product, which is made from the leaves of the pineapple plant (so no fruit was harmed in the making of this leather), was developed by a Spanish leather goods designer, Carmen Hijosa. Apparently, she was inspired by the Barong Tagalog, a Filipino garment made with pineapple leave fibers.

Other than being able to brag that you’re covered in pineapple, the pros of the products is that, since the leather is constructed from a byproduct of the popular fruit, it’s extremely environmentally friendly. The bad news is that HuffPo describes it as “not easy to make.”

Still, Piñatex has garnered interest from major companies like Puma and Camper and is already being used for a variety of products like shoes and purses. It’s also won multiple innovation awards from groups like, unsurprisingly, PETA UK.

I sense a whole new genre coming: Fruit Cup Couture. Does anyone make buttons out of the pits of Maraschino cherries?

