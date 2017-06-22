On Valentine’s Day, Break Out a Pair of Cupcake Underwear

Sure, naysayers claim the cupcake trend is over, but maybe it just needs reinventing to get back on top. Instead of eating an over-frosted red velvet monster, consider wearing one.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, one-woman lingerie company Knickerocker has unveiled cupcake panties. The frilly, strawberry-topped underwear are not the most practical for everyday use, but much like actual cupcakes, they can be thoroughly enjoyed in moderation and on special occasions. If a cupcake bum cover sounds like fun to you, make sure to order soon if you hope to have a pair by Valentine’s Day. Because owner Nichola Thompson hand sews every order, she generally needs two weeks to get them out the door.

The cupcake panties, as well as a litany of cute animal designs complete with floppy ears, are available at Knickerocker's Etsy store.

