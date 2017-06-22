The Trick to Getting All of Your Lotion Out of the Bottle

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.

Some people won’t face the outside world without a mascara — for me, I refuse to start my day without a generous coating of body lotion. I picked up the habit (read: addiction) from my mother, and it’s the most indulgent part of my day. But anyone who has ever applied lotion with even mild regularity knows the frustration that comes from trying to get that last quarter of product out of the bottle. My beauty shelves are often strewn with nearly empty lotion bottles. Fortunately, there is an easy DIY fix: add a rosewater face mist to the bottle create a sprayable moisturizer (just make sure it’s alcohol-free). “Rose water has calming, anti-inflammatory properties,” says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at Mount Sinai Hospital. And unlike adding just plain water: “It can dilute lotion without likely affecting its moisturizing properties." Read on to learn how to do it yourself:

What You’ll Need:

Bottle or tube of lotion with approximately 1/4 of the product left inside.

Rosewater spray of choice.

Spray bottle, like this one from The Container Store.

Instructions:

Pour approximately a quarter cup of rosewater (I love Glossier Soothing Face Mist, $18; glossier.com) into the lotion bottle. It’s best to start with a little and add more to achieve your desired consistency. Replace the cap and shake it up so the the two formulas mix together. Pour the concoction into your spray bottle and check the consistency. It should be light and spritz easily, not clogging the nozzle. Spray away! Use it when you’re in a hurry or need a fresh boost of moisture throughout the day.

