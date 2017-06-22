These Scarves Are As Unique As Your DNA

We know it’s a bit early to stock up on scarves, but when you have the opportunity to get a one of a kind accessory you should take it. Seattle knitter Fabienne (aka fbz) has taken scarf-making to the next-level combining her textile talents with a love of math.

She discovered that an algorithm called an elementary cellular automaton—our brains hurt from even writing that—creates the perfect knitting pattern. It’s a complex algorithm, but basically each cell in the pattern is generated from information cells above, below, left and right.

fbz offers a more technical explanation: “Each cell is affected by the previous row above. Following the leftmost square on the diagram, a black cell in the previous row one cell to the left, and a black cell above, and a black cell above and to the right means that in this row, the cell will be white. Now take a look at the second square from the left on the diagram. If one cell up and to the left is black, and the cell above is black, and up and to the right is white, then the new cell will be black. Mathematical!”

If that didn’t make perfect sense to you, it doesn’t matter. What should is that every single scarf she produces is totally unique, so you’ll definitely stand out.

They are also made of high quality merino wool that doesn’t pill, fuzz, or wrinkle and completely sourced from within the USA.

Find out more about fbz and her scarves on KnitYak’s kickstarter campaign.

