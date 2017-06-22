These Might Be the World’s Most Fashionable Teas Thanks to Jean Paul Gaultier

Jean Paul Gaultier’s clothes are beloved red carpet pieces for celebrities like Naomi Watts, Marion Cotillard and Nicole Kidman, but now the iconic designer has turned his focus from gowns to something decidedly smaller: tea tins. Gaultier teamed up with Parisian tea company Kusmi to create a whole line of fashionable tins.

The tins, which feature JPG’s signature logo of sailor stripes and tattoos, accompany Gaultier's multimedia retrospective at Paris's Grand Palais. The exhibit celebrates his haute couture designs and ready-to-wear pieces and runs until Aug. 3. This is the first time the Kusmi teas have been branded, and fashion fans can also get the prints on a mug, tote bag and tea chest. If you want to glamorize your tea collection, you can find the Gaultier/Kusmi collaborations online, at all Kusmi locations in the US or, if you find yourself in Paris, at the boutique in the Grand Palais.

Related: Karl Lagerfeld Builds a Chanel Brasseries to Unveil Fall 2015 Collection At Paris Fashion Week

A Coffee-Infused Blazer Will Keep You Smelling Fresh

This Shoe is Designed Specifically for Bartenders