These Kitchen and Home Staples Can Help Keep Your Gym Bag From Smelling Bad

This post originally appeared on PureWow.com.

When was the last time you put your gym bag through the wash? If you’re like us, it’s probably doesn’t happen as often as it should. Here are a few tricks to keep your gym bag fresh.

1. Tea Bags Kill odors by dropping a few unused tea bags into your gym bag—and sneakers too—and let them sit overnight. Then remove them in the morning.

2. Dryer Sheets Place a dryer sheet in your bag and leave it in there to help absorb any smells. Replace it once its fresh scent fades.

3. White Vinegar Detergent sometimes leaves your gym bag as well as clothes a little funky. Add a half-cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle to get it really clean. (For extra-tough jobs, try a detergent that’s specifically designed to eliminate bacteria-causing odors from workout clothes.)

4. Disinfecting Wipes Between washes, give your gym bag—both inside and out—a disinfecting rub down to kill any bacteria or germs, which cause bad odors.

5. Essential Oils Also between washes, try filling a spray bottle with water and a few drops of essential oil, like tea tree or lavender. Mist the bag, then let it dry.

6. Fresh Air Duh, you say. But seriously, ladies, air that bad boy out once in a while. Let the fabric breathe. And don’t leave your sweaty clothes and shoes in there after a workout.

