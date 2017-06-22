These Incredibly Intricate Food Structures Were All Built by Hand

Your mom told you not to play with your food when you were a kid. But you weren’t an Internet-famous photographer back then.

Sam Kaplan recently revealed his latest photo series entitled “Pits and Pyramids.” It’s six photos in total featuring intricately arranged structures created out of food. There are three dazzling pits, one each made out of cookies, candies and sandwiches. Then, the same foods are used to build the structures in reverse, creating towering edible pyramids.

According to Junk Culture, despite how impossibly immaculate (and possibly CGI’d) the arrangements in the photos look, they were all, in fact, built by hand and photographed naturally. “I guess ‘precise’ is a good way to describe it,” the artist is quoted as saying, speaking of his own work. “Maybe even a little OCD.”

Well, building crazy structures out of food and then photographing them…I’d say that’s fun. OCD would be if he were equally meticulous about putting them all back in their original packaging.

[h/t Foodiggity]

