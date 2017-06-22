These Gorgeous Cooking Cinemagraphs Should Make Other GIFs feel embarrassed

The Internet's bounty of GIFs is one of the world’s great treasures, but rarely do endlessly looping animations come as beautiful as this. Russian photographer Daria Khoroshavina captured her friend Olya's cooking in the form of cinemagraphs—incredibly high-quality GIFs that isolate just one piece of movement. Khoroshavina calls her project Kitchen Ghosts, and right now she and Olya are just working on home-cooked meals. But they hope to see how far the technique can take them. “We have just started the project and got overwhelmed with ideas,” Daria told Creative Bloq. “We want to keep shooting our home meals for a blog, maybe illustrate a culinary book, shoot an ad for a restaurant or a bar or a culinary school.” With what they've done already, it seems like they could be well on their way.

Check out Olya’s creation of a pear-and-walnut strudel, below, and see the rest of the Kitchen Ghosts project over at their website. As for us, we’ll never go back to giphy again.

