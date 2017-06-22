These Funny, Creative and Whimsical Food Photos Will Brighten Your Day

Brock Davis is a jack-of-all-art-trades: He's an editorial photographer and illustrator, and an advertising art director and creative director; he also designs gorgeous, clever kids’ T-shirts for Target and keeps up his highly popular personal projects. Despite boasting an impressive list of professional clients, from editorial work for Time Magazine to advertising work for Jack Links Beef Jerky, Davis still finds time to liven up the Internet with his clever reinterpretations of food. From raining clouds of popcorn to Pink Floyd Doritos to peeing honey bears to noodle-art Joy Division, Davis will change the way you look at your pantry.

This Minneapolis-based artist has been at it since 2009, with his "Make Something Cool Every Day" project, where he did just that: 365 awesome projects between January 1 and December 31. Davis's playful open-mindedness keeps his work fresh and exciting, even after six years. As he told My Modern Met, "It's important to not be afraid to fail…I just keep trying until it works and I learn from the times that it does not. I also think it's good to always be a student. Absorb as much as you can, be a student of art, design, and popular culture."

You can follow Davis's work on Instagram, Tumblr, Behance, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr and pretty much the whole Internet.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Related: This Is the Most Impressive Watermelon Work We've Ever Seen

Adorable T-Shirts Reveal What Food Does in Its Spare Time

These Cheesecakes Will Help You Find Inner Peace