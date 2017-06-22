These Designers Transform Coffee Brewers Into Gorgeous Landmarks and Spaceships

What does the intersection of coffee geekery and Francophilia look like? Probably like this cold brew coffee maker modeled after the Eiffel Tower. The 2,000-milliliter version above is the latest from Korean designers Dutch Lab, who have made a name for themselves creating beautiful, high-quality, slow-drip cold brew systems.

The Eiffel Tower is just one in a series of Dutch Lab’s striking brewers. They also feature a Big Ben model, a Millennium Falcon and this massive, steam punk-inspired piece called Gothicism.

The designers are capitalizing on the popularity of the slow-drip method of coffee brewing that has recently exploded in popularity in East Asia. To brew a cup, you pour room-temperature water into the vessel at the top, where it slowly leeches down through a narrow chamber of grinds, coming out one drop at time. It’s not the way you’d make coffee if you’re in a hurry, but if you’ve got the time, the method is known for its incredibly smooth taste.



Dutch Lab's Big Ben inspired brewer.

The whole line of Dutch Lab brewers are available on their website, and the Eiffel Towers start at $340 for a 500-milliliter version of the brewer.

If you’re looking to show up your buddy who keeps bragging about how good his Chemex looks, this is probably the thing for you.

