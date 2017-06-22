These Designer Handbags Are Made Out of Bread, Waffles and Pancakes

If you have a taste for the finer things in life but also have a taste for waffles, the Bread Bags collection from artist Chloe Wise is definitely the way to go. This New York-based artist has been working on a series of starch-inspired bags that appear as if they were assembled from things like pancakes, toast, English muffins, waffles, bagels, baguettes, challah, croissants, you name it. There’s even the occasional addition of lox and cream cheese.

As a finishing touch, each ridiculous Bread Bag is adorned with designer label hardware—because do you even really have a pancake purse if it’s not from Chanel?

Since the bags are real art pieces and intended to inspire a bit of thought and reflection, the products they are made from aren’t actually edible.

On her website, it states that Wise “is known for her humorous and often irreverent works which are inspired by popular culture and explore issues of the female body and sexuality, consumerism, Jewish identity, luxury, desire and internet culture, amongst others.” By “others,” I assume she means her art might also make you a little bit hungry.

Gluten-free is so last season.

Check out some of Wise's other designs:

