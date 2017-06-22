These Bowls Are Actually Made of Recycled Food

How many times have you tasted something so good that you wanted to lick the plate clean? Well, two Milan-based companies WHOMADE.IT and Michela Milani made it possible to not just lick the plate, but, in a pinch, eat it as well. For their latest project, FOODSCAPES, they wanted to eliminate the waste involved with producing food. So, using edible leftover materials, FOODSCAPES constructs an adorable seed-shaped bowl that can hold dry foods and is free of any additives, preservatives, thickeners, and artificial agents.

If eating leftover food shaped into bowls isn’t your thing you can also dissolve the dishes in water and use them as fertilizer as well.

