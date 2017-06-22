These are the Accessories You Need to Keep You Warm this Winter

This piece originally appeared as Cold Hard Stash on PureWow.

Odds are, you’ve got your winter coat game on lock. (If not, here’s a good place to start.) Odds also are, you have no idea where you last saw your winter gloves.

Good news: We’ve narrowed down the top ten accessories you need to get through this frigid season, from what goes on your head all the way to what you put on your toes. Start stocking up now, before the polar vortex sets in.

For the days when it’s not yet snowing but you still need some extra protection, reach for this sophisticated topper. Its wide brim will help with sun protection (friendly reminder that you need sun protection year-round), while the warm fabric will keep your head cozy.

Get the Look: All Saints ($88)

A knit hat can be tricky. You can either choose to look like a teenager (fluffy pom-pom and all) or you can find yourself a minimalist cashmere cap with the perfect amount of slouch. We’re going with option number two.

Get the Look: White + Warren ($120)

Have a terrible fear of hat hair? Oversized earmuffs are about to become your best friend. Snag a pair in a fun color (we love this sapphire shade) and show off your perfect ponytail.

Get the Look: Karl Donoghue ($190)

While a Burberry monogrammed cape coat is slightly out of our budget, we’ve found love in this enormous flannel scarf from Old Navy. Trust us: No matter how you tie it, this thing keeps the wind out and the warmth in.

Get the Look: Old Navy ($19)

One rule (of many) for the grown-up wardrobe: Leather gloves are greater than mittens. Even better if they come in a bright hue. You’ll never leave these beauties behind.

Get the Look: Sandro ($145)

So it’s not exactly an accessory, but it’s a winter essential nonetheless. We’re huge advocates of this restorative cream for preventing dry, cracked skin. Just dab some on before sliding your fingers into said leather gloves and your hands will be feeling baby soft by the time you get to the office.

Get the Look: Aesop ($27)

Snow all over your new leather tote? Pass. Instead, pick up this sleek bag that doubles as an all-weather shopper. Its rubber exterior repels any type of precipitation. Now you can finally stop carrying a separate umbrella just for your handbag.

Get the Look: Hunter ($365)

Is there anything better than cashmere socks? Maybe this made-in-Tokyo Smartwool pair that features an adorable pattern and vibrant colors. Just maybe.

Get the Look: Chup for J.Crew ($36)

9. THE WINTER BOOTS

It’s a total pain to take your brand-new booties to the cobbler to have them waterproofed. But believe us, it’s even more of a pain if you don’t (water marks, noooo). Luckily, all of La Canadienne’s boots come with a six-month waterproof guarantee. Bring it on, slushy sidewalks.

Get the Look: La Canadienne ($325)

10. THE REAL WINTER BOOTS

Live anywhere that gets more than four inches of snow a year? Yeah, you know the drill.

Get the Look: Sorel ($150)

