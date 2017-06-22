There Were Edible Smart Watches at the Tokyo Marathon This Weekend

© iStockphoto
Chris Mah
June 22, 2017

Spectators at this past weekend’s Tokyo Marathon may have noticed a couple of runners checking their splits on an unusual-looking device: a banana. Dole Japan used the race to debut a wearable banana watch, which is exactly what it sounds like. The gadget is basically a GPS device with an LED display that’s inserted into the peel of an actual banana. Runners can wear the banana around their wrists and—just like they would with a conventional watch—check their time, pace and heart rate, and even live-tweet their race. And yes, the banana is edible as well. Not surprisingly, according to Dole, this is the first edible product offering in wearable technology (sorry, Apple, your watch doesn’t count as fruit). The product seems to fit more with marketing than with actual utility, though, since Dole reports mass production is unlikely at this point. We’re betting that such a product would have a very short shelf life. 

Related: 7 Ways To Show Your Love of Bananas 
Awesome Banana Art To Start Your Weekend 
A Showstopping Collision of Food and Art at CREATE Boston

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up