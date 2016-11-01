7 Scented Candles That Smell Like Thanksgiving Dinner

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.

Close your eyes. Do you smell it yet? No, not the sulfur from the match. The buttery finish of the yeast rolls. The crave-able turkey-and-stuffing combination. And damn son, is that pumpkin pie?

No, no it’s not. It’s a freaking candle you lit because you can’t wait for Thanksgiving. With Halloween behind us, it’s completely understandable that you’re probably already ready to get some fall flavors all up in your life. And what better way to fully embrace an autumnal state of mind than by getting your senses hyped for November 24th?

Thanksgiving, it’s the holy grail of food holidays and, woefully, it lasts but one day. Reheating leftovers hardly brings that just-baked smell back to the kitchen. Luckily, with these appetite-inducing candle scents (not flavors, mind you), you can live the best day of your year every single day leading up to it (and every day of the year, for that matter).

1 of 7

Turkey & Stuffing

Way less work than the real thing.

2 of 7

Honey Buttered Rolls

No greasy fingers here! 

3 of 7

Cranberry Chutney

No more debate on canned verses fresh here. 

4 of 7

Fresh Linen

Because Nana always uses the good napkins.

5 of 7

Caramel Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Seems legit. 

6 of 7

Pumpkin Pie

Don’t forget about dessert!

7 of 7

Wine

Merlot-scented, obviously. 

Thanksgiving-scented candles. It’s literally the least you can do.

