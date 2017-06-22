Target’s Next Style Collaboration Will Transform Your Accessories

Aside from selling almost everything you will ever need for your home in one place, Target has been the source of some epic fashion collaborations, including Lilly Pulitzer, Phillip Lim, Alexander McQueen and Zac Posen. The next designer collaboration for the brand is already taking the high-low label world by storm. And it’s not even out yet.

Skipping over apparel entirely, Target’s upcoming partnership is with Eddie Borgo, a 30-something-year-old jewelry designer known for his architectural takes on design and main label retailing at places like Henri Bendel.

Borgo created a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition collection of customizable jewelry, accessories, and wall art. Think geometric shapes with a distinct ‘60s and ’70s vibe in silver, gold, and rose gold color combos, mixed with hand-poured resin, brass mesh, and chains. The line is reasonably prices with pieces from $7.99 to $49.99 and with model Poppy Delevingne (yes, Cara’s big sister) as the face of the campaign.

"Eddie has an amazing eye, and we love the ingenuity and quality of craftsmanship of this collection,” said Kathee Tesija, chief merchandising and supply chain officer, Target. “Our guests are looking for ways to personalize their look and express their individual sense of style, and this line gives them the ability to do just that through beautifully designed jewelry and accessories that feel incredibly luxurious.”

By adding a charm, stud, or totem to your handbag, necklace or earrings, you can guarantee your picks will stand out in a sea of others – even those of fellow shoppers come launch day on Sunday, July 12. Here is a sneak peak at some of our favorite pieces.

