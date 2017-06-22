Style Inspiration: Swimsuits From Your Favorite Bond Girls

This piece originally appeared on NeedSupply.com.

It’s never an awful idea to reference vintage movies for style inspiration. When one thinks of iconic swimwear figures, not from a centerfold, it’s the weapon-wielding, notorious women of the James Bond series. The androcentric dream world of James Bond gifts us women who are powerful, otherworldly alluring and stylishly killer. With the heat on the rise and a time where swimwear is acceptable as everyday clothing, we’ve got some ladies who keep it classic and cool.



Trina Parks was the first ever African American woman to be featured as a Bond Girl. In a scene fromDiamonds Are Forever (1971), her bodyguard character, Thumper , appears posed on a rock in a mustard bikini and gold jewelry. The seamed suit is stylishly traditional and stemmed from ’50s undergarments, notably the always flattering underwire structure. When needs to kick a man in the groin, this is a style to flaunt to keep it all secure. One can never be too safe on the beach.

Musically known Britt Ekland played Secret Service member Mary Goodnight in The Man With The Golden Gun (1965). Though unfortunately ditzy, she sported a poppy, graphic print side-tie bikini, the large trend among ’60s swimwear. It proved an agreeable suit to sport while trying to knock people out.

Bus conductor turned Ama Diver turned Bond-offspring-bearer, Japanese actress Mie Hama appeared as the demure Kissy Suzuki in You Only Live Twice (1967) in a sweet and simple, pearl-colored number.

Shot through the heart by her own deceit, Andrea Anders from The Man With The Golden Gun (1974), played by Swede Maud Adams once slyly sunbathed in a timeless halter one-piece. One-pieces are fail-proof for more than nip-slips and a friend to the shy body. Although, not enough protection to avoid being killed. Bummer.

Lover to Roger Moore’s Bond, American Gloria Hendry, played CIA Agent Rosie Carver in Live And Let Die (1973). The groovy popularized styles of patchwork, pattern-mixing and bandana prints slid into swimwear styles. And as ever, was accessorized by a gun and a beautiful halo-like hairdo.

The most extensive Bond Girl swim wardrobe was presented by French miss Claudine Auger as Domino in Thundball (1965). Her styles were chic and design-focused; Provactive mesh detailing and twist-like construction. Confidence is key when stabbing a man in the back with a harpoon.

The best for last, Ursula Andress rose out of the water like Venus in a memorable belted bikini. As shell-diver Honey Ryder in Dr. No (1962) she created one of the most famous water scenes in film history and owned it with a dagger and two giant seashells.

