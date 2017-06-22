Stay Here Now: 10 Amazing Alternatives to Hotels

You can find anything on the Internet these days--including some totally awesome places to stay on vacation. Skip the hotel and book a stay in one of these ten unconventional vacation rentals around the world.

1. A Seashell in Isla Mujeres, Mexico 

Gaudí-esque architecture? Sweeping ocean views? Private pool and beach access? This house is an oasis.

HOMEAWAY

2. A Teepee In New Braunfels, Texas 

In this furnished and air-conditioned tent, you can enjoy the great outdoors—without giving up the luxury of a private bathroom.

HOMEAWAY

3. An Airplane In Teuge, The Netherlands 

Book an entire grounded airplane for two, complete with a Jacuzzi and sauna.

AIRBNB

4. An Igloo in Tirol, Austria 

Spend the day on the slopes, then relax in your very own igloo. (Don’t worry: It’s furnished with an insulated bed and plenty of cozy sheepskin blankets.)

​AIRBNB

5. A Modern Cabin in Winchester, England 

It doesn’t get much simpler than a quaint wooden cabin tucked away in an English garden.

​HOMEAWAY

6. A Tree House In Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii

High above Hawaii Volcanoes National Park sits this abode, which is equipped with a fireplace and a hot tub—and is undoubtedly cooler than the tree house of your childhood.

AIRBNB

7. A Colonial Wagon in Kaikoura, New Zealand

You won’t have to worry about motion sickness when you spend the night in this stationary reproduction of a colonial wagon.

HOMEAWAY

8. An Island In Nanuku, Fiji 

Looking for some solitude? This private island outfitted with two Fijan-style homes (no five-star accommodations here) should do the trick.

​AIRBNB

9. A Chalet in Faussignac, France 

Vacation like royalty in this historic turreted castle set on seven acres of pristine grounds.

​HOMEAWAY

10. A Lighthouse in Bernard, Maine

It's no secret: We love a good lighthouse. Rent this landmark (and accompanying guesthouse) set in a secluded fishing village.

HOMEAWAY

