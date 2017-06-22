Stay Here Now: 10 Amazing Alternatives to Hotels

This piece originally appeared as 10 Vacation Rentals That Are Way Cooler Than Hotels on PureWow.com.
You can find anything on the Internet these days--including some totally awesome places to stay on vacation. Skip the hotel and book a stay in one of these ten unconventional vacation rentals around the world.
1. A Seashell in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Gaudí-esque architecture? Sweeping ocean views? Private pool and beach access? This house is an oasis.
2. A Teepee In New Braunfels, Texas
In this furnished and air-conditioned tent, you can enjoy the great outdoors—without giving up the luxury of a private bathroom.
3. An Airplane In Teuge, The Netherlands
Book an entire grounded airplane for two, complete with a Jacuzzi and sauna.
4. An Igloo in Tirol, Austria
Spend the day on the slopes, then relax in your very own igloo. (Don’t worry: It’s furnished with an insulated bed and plenty of cozy sheepskin blankets.)
5. A Modern Cabin in Winchester, England
It doesn’t get much simpler than a quaint wooden cabin tucked away in an English garden.
6. A Tree House In Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii
High above Hawaii Volcanoes National Park sits this abode, which is equipped with a fireplace and a hot tub—and is undoubtedly cooler than the tree house of your childhood.
7. A Colonial Wagon in Kaikoura, New Zealand
You won’t have to worry about motion sickness when you spend the night in this stationary reproduction of a colonial wagon.
8. An Island In Nanuku, Fiji
Looking for some solitude? This private island outfitted with two Fijan-style homes (no five-star accommodations here) should do the trick.
9. A Chalet in Faussignac, France
Vacation like royalty in this historic turreted castle set on seven acres of pristine grounds.
10. A Lighthouse in Bernard, Maine
It's no secret: We love a good lighthouse. Rent this landmark (and accompanying guesthouse) set in a secluded fishing village.
