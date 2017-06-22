Splurge of the Week: The Best Looking Way to Carry Cold Drinks and Good Music

© KubeSound.com
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Finally there is a tricked-out cooler that doesn’t look like something from the camping corner of your parents’ basement. Debuting this week at the techie wonderland that is the Consumer Electronics Show, the Kube incorporates a professional-quality sound system into a sleek cooler that can hold about two cases of beer.  

The speakers—which are marine-grade, so you don't have to worry about spillage—can hit 110 decibels and play 20 hours of music on one battery charge. 

With its audio capacity and good looks, the Kube could function as the your in-house speakers—which is good, because with a $1,099 price tag you probably won’t be getting any others. If you can’t make it to Vegas to try it out at this week’s CES, you can get a full rundown at Kubesound.com, where you can also put in a pre-order for delivery this summer.

Related: Splurge of the Week: An Entire Greenhouse Right Under Your Counter 
10 Great New Food and Drink Gadgets of 2014 
7 Questions with the Guy Whose Cooler Raised $9 Million

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up