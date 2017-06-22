This Spa Put Kelp and Chlorella on My Skin (and My Skin Has Never Looked Better)

In the world of beauty treatments, everyone currently wants their regimen to be all-natural and organic. People have found that algaes, fruits and oils, without any added chemicals, are just as effective as the lab-built products. But using natural ingredients is more of a lifestyle than a onetime fix. CAP Beauty, a leader in all-natural beauty and health products, is finding benefits in ingredients like kelp, papaya, chlorella (a green algae) and even something called marshmallow root.

CAP creators Cindy DiPrima Morisse and Kerriynn Pamer are focused on wellness over beauty. While Cindy was trying to get pregnant, Kerrilynn was diagnosed with Celiac disease. Both became very conscious of what they were putting in and on their bodies. This ignited a passion for finding the best and most effective natural products out there. They soon began plotting their online store, which launched last year, and their first storefront, which opened in February.

Treatments at CAP beauty are specifically designed for each individual’s skin. After a thorough assessment, the team mixed several oils, serums and cleansers just for my face. Since everything used at CAP is all-natural and organic, I knew that there would be a lot of oils. But it wasn't until I received the detailed list of the ingredients in my treatment that I realized I was putting an entire salad bar on my face. My mask included kelp, chlorella and spirulina to help nourish my skin with vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants. Spa therapist Stephanie also added organic green tea to enhance the antioxidant properties of the mask.

After the treatment, I received an incredibly detailed "Home Protocol" package outlining step-by-step how to take care of my skin from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed. The entire experience was summed up well by a message enclosed with my take-away package: "Above all, nourish and love yourself with the food that you feed your precious body!"

If you can’t get to New York, you can shop online at CAPbeauty.com.

