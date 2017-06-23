Sneakers Made Specifically for Craft Beer Fans

If you love unique beer as much as you love unique sneakers, a forthcoming collaboration between the Swedish sneaker store Sneakersnstuff, Adidas and the Stockholm Brewing Company is sure to make you jump out of your non-craft-beer-inspired shoes.

The Adidas Originals "Brewery Pack” is a special pack of three different styles of kicks designed by Stockholm’s Sneakersnstuff that “takes inspiration from the old brewery we have across the street from our store in Stockholm.” Though that brewery is no longer in business, the sneaker store teamed up with the only brewing company operating in their neighborhood today, the Stockholm Brewing Company.

Coming this May, the collaboration yielded three styles: the EQT Running Guidance ’93 "Malt," featuring the colors of aged copper and malts; the Stan Smith "Copper Kettle," with its shiny, brewery-ready copper finish; and the ZX Flux "Aged Copper," which gives you more of that old brewery rusted look. All three shoes feature insoles incorporating pictures of hops.

Not to be outdone, the Stockholm Brewing Company also whipped up three different new beers to match the sneakers: a Flux Saison, a Stan Session and a Guidance IPA. The only bad news is that it appears the pairs of shoes don’t come with a free six-pack. Though you could always use your new sneakers to jog over to the brewery.

Sneakersnstuff is rolling out the Brewery Pack over the course of three weeks in May. You will be able to pick all of them up on the Sneakersnstuff website at prices ranging from $89 to $109.

[h/t First We Feast]

